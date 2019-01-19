Galway Roscommon TD raises concerns over outpatient lists in the county

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 3,000 people are waiting for outpatient appointments in Galway – with over 2,500 of these waiting over two years.

That’s according to Galway/Roscommon TD Eugene Murphy.

Figures obtained by the Fianna Fail TD show over 2,520 people are on outpatient waiting lists for over two years at Galway University Hospitals – with almost 500 waiting over three to four years.

80 patients have been waiting on the outpatients list at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe for over 24 months.

Deputy Murphy claims non-acute patients are being left ‘languishing’ on waiting lists due to a system which cannot cope.

Fianna Fail TD Eugene Murphy says he has serious concerns about the National Treatment Purchase Fund’s efforts to reduce waiting lists.

