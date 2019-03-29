Galway-Roscommon TD makes impassioned for farmers in Dáil address

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The government is being urged to support struggling beef sector farmers in Galway and Roscommon.

Fianna Fáil T.D, Eugene Murphy, was speaking in the Dáil this week during a motion by the party his party setting out 14 policy action to improve conditions for farmers.

Deputy Murphy says every 1 euro of support provided to suckler farmers generates more than 4 euro of economic activity in rural areas.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Murphy urged the Agriculture Minister to take on board the recommendations to help rural farmers. For more on this story tune in to the [email protected]…