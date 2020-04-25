Galway Roscommon TD grills Health Minister in Dáil over home help waiting lists

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway-Roscommon TD has raised the need to clear home help waiting lists with Health Minister Simon Harris in the Dáil.

Sinn Fein Deputy Claire Kerrane claims the most current figures show that in Galway, there are 141 people waiting for a new package, while 22 people are waiting on additional supports.

While in Roscommon, 69 people are waiting for a new home help package, and 5 are waiting for additional supports.

Deputy Kerrane told the Dáil that considering we are trying to limit numbers going into hospitals and nursing homes amid the Covid-19 crisis, the need for more home help resources is more urgent than ever.

Speaking in response, Simon Harris gave no concrete figures or guarantees – but did offer that the situation was being looked at.

