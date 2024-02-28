Galway Bay FM

28 February 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway/Roscommon TD defends Sinn Féin’s decision to vote against EU Nature Restoration Laws

Share story:
Galway/Roscommon TD defends Sinn Féin’s decision to vote against EU Nature Restoration Laws

Galway/Roscommon TD Claire Kerrane is defending Sinn Féin’s decision to vote against the EU Nature Restoration Laws.

The European Parliament passed the legislation by a margin of 54 votes yesterday, with Sinn Féin’s Chris MacManus and independent Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan the two Irish MEPs to vote against the law.

It aims to restore 20 per cent of the EU’s land and sea by 2030, and all ecosystems by 2050.

But Sinn Féin Deputy Claire Kerrane says the concerns of farmers are being ignored:

Share story:

11 new vets registered in Galway in 2023

11 vets were newly registered across Galway City and County in 2023, according to the Veterinary Council of Ireland. This places Galway at number 4 on the...

HPE Galway names National Breast Cancer Research Institute as their charity of the year

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Galway has named NCBRI, the National Breast Cancer Research Institute as its charity of the year. NBCRI is located at Lambe Ins...

Claim County Climate Action Plan "not worth paper written on" unless public transport improves

Galway County Council’s newly adopted Climate Action Plan “isn’t worth the paper it’s written on” unless public transport im...

Over 2,000 signatures in favour of dog park at Tuam's Palace Grounds

Over 2,000 signatures have been collected for a proposed dog park in Tuam’s Palace Grounds. Thirteen year old Nicola Riediger is leading the project...