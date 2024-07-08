Galway Bay FM

8 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway-Roscommon TD calls on Taoiseach to priortise increasing Garda resources in rural areas

Share story:
Galway-Roscommon TD calls on Taoiseach to priortise increasing Garda resources in rural areas

A Galway/Roscommon TD has called on the Taoiseach to priortise increasing Garda resources for rural areas and towns.

Sinn Fein TD Claire Kerrane raised the issue to Simon Harris in the Daíl to raise the issue with Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

She stated these resources needed to particularly focus on areas without Garda stations -or without stations operating on a full-time basis.

Deputy Kerrane says this was also needed in light of a rise in robbery statistics and stated it was a ‘real issue’ across her constituency:

Share story:

Company behind proposed power generator in Portumna looks unlikely to hold a public consultation meeting

The company behind a proposed power generator in Portumna – Lumcloon Energy Ltd. – looks unlikely to hold a public consultation meeting. In a ...

German-based actor and influencer explores Galway, Connemara and Inis Mór

A popular actor and influencer in Germany has been visiting the Wild Atlantic Way, including Galway, as a guest of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland. Ol...

Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council calls for adoption of AI strategy across all local authorities in Ireland

The new Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council has called for the urgent adoption of an Artificial Intelligence strategy and integration plan across all ...

Celebrated Galway East native composer and conductor Eímear Noone to officially open Galway Arts Festival

East Galway native award-winning composer and conductor Eímear Noone is to officially open the Galway International Arts Festival this day week at the Ga...