Galway-Roscommon TD calls for urgent Dail debate on HSE plans to cut home help packages

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway-Roscommon TD is warning that HSE plans to cut home-help packages will have a huge impact on hospitals and health services across the country.

Deputy Denis Naughten is calling for an urgent Dail debate about the HSE attempt to cut costs by blocking applications for help for the rest of the Summer.

Independent Deputy Naughten says it will have a devastating impact on older people, people with a disability, and the family members that care for them.

