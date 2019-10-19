Galway Roscommon TD calls for transition fund to tackle rural ‘black spots’ following job losses at Bord na Mona

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway-Roscommon Deputy has told the Dáil that carbon taxes should be used to support a new transition fund – to help tackle rural ‘black spots’ set to be created by potential job losses at Bord na Mona.

Deputy Eugene Murphy told the chamber that despite the fact he was the only TD in the constituency to support the introduction of the Carbon Tax, he does not like it.

However, he said new funding is urgently needed to support rural communities set to be impacted by major projected job losses at Bord na Mona.

It’s as the agency is moving away from traditional peat-based activities to allow for the rehabilitation of bogs in the midlands region.

Fianna Fail Deputy Murphy says while people in rural areas should not be pushed too hard with carbon taxes, ‘black spots’ could develop unless action is taken and a transition fund is established.