Galway Roscommon TD calls for Government to have ‘golden share’ in National Broadband Plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice is calling for the government to have a ‘golden share’ in the National Broadband Plan.

The Independent Deputy wants a number of safeguards to ensure the project doesn’t become another fiasco.

He wants an oversight committee to be established in the Dáil, made up of mostly rural TDs.

The state is investing € 3 billion in the project, but won’t own the broadband network when it’s completed.

Deputy Fitzmaurice wants to ensure taxpayers money isn’t wasted.