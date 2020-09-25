Galway/Roscommon records one of the highest reports of emotional abuse of children

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway/Roscommon area had one of the highest official reports of emotional abuse of children in a single month in the summer

Three areas had more than 100 reports – Galway/Roscommon, Dublin South West/Kildare/West Wicklow, and the Midlands

New figures from child and family agency Tusla show that reports increased by 65 per cent between May and June

rising from 258 to 426

The overall number of child abuse reports rose to their highest level in a year in June, which also includes sexual and physical abuse and neglect.

Assistant professor of social work in UCD, Joseph Mooney, says the spike in emotional abuse may be linked to a rise in domestic violence during the lockdown.

