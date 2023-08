Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway RNLI have responded to three callouts in a single day.

The first callout yesterday was to assist a swimmer in difficulty near Salthill at around 5.30pm – who was later found to have made it safely to shore.

The lifeboat launched again at 9pm to assist a fishing board that had run aground near Renville in Oranmore.

While at Renville, the crew also came to the assistance of a fishing boat that had lost steering and was unable to manoeuvre.