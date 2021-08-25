Galway RNLI rescues crew of nine at Ballyvaughan Bay

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A crew of nine were rescued by Galway RNLI Lifeboat last night after their 6.5 metre Rib ran aground in Ballyvaughan Bay.

With the boat’s propellor and engine damaged, the crew used VHF communications to alert the Irish Coastguard who immediately sought the assistance of Galway RNLI Lifeboat.

The Lifeboat launched from Galway Docks at about 10pm and located the stricken vessel some 20 minutes later.

Galway Lifeboat crew took the stricken boat in tow to Parkmore Pier near Kinvara.

All nine crew on board were wearing lifeboat jackets and did not need any medical assistance.