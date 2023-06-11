Galway RNLI rescues casualty following fall from Nimmo’s Pier in the city.

Galway RNLI’s volunteer lifeboat crew have been involved in a rescue in Galway city in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident happened when a person fell from Nimmo’s Pier on to the sand bank below and the crew were called out shortly after 4am.

The casualty had suspected upper limb injuries and was taken off the bank by stretcher and transferred by ambulance to hospital.

The inshore lifeboat was helmed by Brian Niland with crew members Dave Badger, Lisa McDonagh and James Rattigan onboard.

They were supported by shore crew Mike Cummins, Shane Austin, Aaron O’Reilly, Frank Leonard and Ian Claxton.

Speaking after returning to the station, Galway RNLI Helm Brian Niland said: ‘Weather conditions were good this morning and even though it was dark, there was good visibility and the sea was calm. With the help of our shore crew, we were able to launch the lifeboat and get to the scene within minutes. Low tide was at 4.30am and this worked in our favour as it meant that the casualty was not in any imminent danger of being swept out to sea. However, time is of the essence in situations like this. If you see someone in difficulty please dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.’