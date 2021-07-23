Galway RNLI rescues 20-foot sail boat with three passengers on board off Barna coast

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway RNLI has rescued a 20-foot half-decker with three passengers on board off the Barna coast.

The pleasure vessel left Galway Docks early yesterday evening when it experienced mechanical issues and started drifting.

The crew on board the 20-foot vessel contacted the Irish Coastguard who sought the assistance of Galway Lifeboat shortly before 7pm.

Galway RNLI Lifeboat launched to assist the crew of the half-decker which got into difficulty off the coast near Barna.

Galway Lifeboat volunteers Brian Niland, Martin Oliver, Lisa McDonagh and James Rattigan located the vessel with three crew on board and safely towed it back to Galway Docks.

RNLI Deputy Launch Authority Seán Óg Leydon says thankfully the crew had the means to contact the Coastguard directly to get the help they needed before the situation escalated.