Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway RNLI has received a €5,000 donation from Galway Shipping Company

The money will further fund the local lifeboat charity’s lifesaving work.

Galway Shipping Company, based at New Docks, has been in operation since 1947.

This donation brings the amount raised for the charity in Galway this year, to €100,000, with a recent donation from the Marine Institute.