Galway RNLI Lifeboat called out to rescue off Salthill

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway RNLI Lifeboat have been called out to rescue a swimmer who got into difficulty off Salthill.

The swimmer was rescued by Galway fishermen Patrick Oliver and his son Morgan, with assistance from the Galway RNLI Lifeboat.

The Alarm was raised by a member of the public and the Irish Coastguard sought the assistance of Galway Lifeboat who launched from Galway Docks and two members of the lifeboat shore crew made their way to the promenade to assist in the rescue.

Patrick and Morgan Oliver were fishing off Salthill at the time and spotted the man taking refuge on Palmer’s Rock about 200 metres from Salthill shore.

They took him on board their fishing boat and brought him back to Galway Docks. Galway Lifeboat in the meantime was stood down.

The man was taken into the Lifeboat station where he received treatment for symptoms of hypothermia until an ambulance arrived.

Deputy Launch Authority Seán Óg Leydon says many people who have taken up sea swimming this year during the Covid lockdown may not realise the dangers of winter swimming.

He said: “The sea is a great resource for us but we have to respect it and our limits. Luckily this swimmer made his way to a place he could rest and wait for assistance.”