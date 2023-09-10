10 September 2023

Galway RNLI launch to assist two kayakers in difficulty on Galway Bay 

Galway RNLI’s volunteer crew were requested by the Irish Coast Guard to launch on Saturday afternoon to assist two kayakers in difficulty off Hare Island, in inner Galway Bay.  

The lifeboat launched around 3.40pm on Saturday with crew members Dave Badger, Stefanie Carr, James Rattigan and Brian Niland on board and made their way to the reported location of the kayakers south-west of Hare Island. Conditions were good at sea with little wind and good visibility.

The crew brought the kayakers and their kayaks on board the lifeboat and returned them safely to shore.  

Dave Badger who was helm on board the lifeboat said: ‘Saturday’s call out shows how important it is to be able to raise the alarm if you get into difficulty on the water. The kayakers we rescued had a mobile phone with them and were able to call for help when they were unable to return to shore. 

‘Even in fine weather things can go wrong and it is important to always have a means of calling for help as part of your kayaking kit and keep it on you, within reach, at all times. If you get into difficulty or if you see someone in difficulty in the water, please dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.’ 

