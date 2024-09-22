Galway RNLI involved with rescue of walker off Hare Island

Galway RNLI’s volunteer crew were involved in the rescue of a walker who was cut off from the mainland due to the incoming tide.

The incident happened on Friday evening and the crew of Brian Niland, Martin Oliver and Stefanie Carr had the lifeboat on the water shortly after 4pm and made their way to Hare Island, on inner Galway Bay, which is accessible to walkers at low tide.

The walker was located and taken safely on board before making their way back to the lifeboat station.