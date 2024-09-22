Galway Bay FM

22 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway RNLI involved with rescue of walker off Hare Island

Share story:
Galway RNLI involved with rescue of walker off Hare Island

Galway RNLI’s volunteer crew were involved in the rescue of a walker who was cut off from the mainland due to the incoming tide.

The incident happened on Friday evening and the crew of Brian Niland, Martin Oliver and Stefanie Carr had the lifeboat on the water shortly after 4pm and made their way to Hare Island, on inner Galway Bay, which is accessible to walkers at low tide.

The walker was located and taken safely on board before making their way back to the lifeboat station.

Share story:

Ann Rabbitte and Albert Dolan to run for Fianna Fail in Galway East Constituency at next General Election

Deputy Ann Rabbitte and Councillor Albert Dolan have been named as Fianna Fail’s candidates to run in the Galway East Constituency at the next Gener...

Public consultation on Kingston Masterplan Amenity Proposal begins tomorrow

The commencement of public consultation on the Kingston Masterplan Amenity Proposal begins tomorrow. A project website, www.kingstonparkmillarslane.com wi...

West of Ireland Euromillions player wins over €1 million in last night's draw

A EuroMillions player in the West of Ireland has become the second in two weeks to win over €1 million in the EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle promotion...

Fine Gael select John Naughten and Dympna Daly-Finn to contest Roscommon-Galway Constituency in General Election

Roscommon Councillor John Naughten and Dympna Daly-Finn have been selected by Fine Gael to represent the party in the Roscommon-Galway constituency at the...