Galway Bay FM

28 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway RNLI involved in rescue on Hare Island

Share story:
Galway RNLI involved in rescue on Hare Island

Galway RNLI’s volunteer crew were involved in a rescue yesterday afternoon following a report of two people stranded by the tide on Hare Island, which is located on inner Galway Bay.

Pagers were activated at 4.05pm and the boat launched ten minutes later.

The lifeboat was helmed by Brian Niland with crew Olivia Byrne, Dave McGrath and Sean McLoughlin on board.

Conditions were favourable and the two people were located and brought on board.

The casualties were safe and well and were brought back to the lifeboat station at Galway Docks.

Share story:

Galway United Women remain unbeaten - The Manager's Reaction

Galway United Women remain unbeaten and top of the Women’s National League following a 0-0 draw with Peamount in Dublin on Saturday evening. Followi...

Galway City Autism Friendly Campaign Launches this evening

A Campaign to make Galway City Autism Friendly launches this evening in the Clybaun Hotel in Knocknacarra. The Campaign is a joint initiative between Galw...

Galway City Museum to feature this evening in the RTE Series Ireland's Hidden Treasures

An upcoming episode of RTÉ’s new gripping series, Ireland’s Hidden Treasures, will take audiences behind the scenes at Galway City Museum on ...

Aquisition of Galway company creates largest renewable services

A leading Irish firm has acquired a Galway company, creating one of the largest renewable energy services groups in Ireland. Melior Equity Partners has su...