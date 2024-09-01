Galway RNLI involved in rescue of teenager off Bearna Pier

Share story:

A member of the public rescued a teenager from the sea off Galway’s Barna Pier yesterday evening.

An alert was raised shortly after 6pm.

Galway RNLI and the Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter ‘Rescue 115’ responded to the scene.

Galway fire brigade and an ambulance also attended, but the 17 year old was brought safely to shore, and wasn’t seriously injured.

Rescue services have praised all involved for ‘doing the right things’ and remind the public they’re always available by dialing 999 or 112 and asking for the Coast Guard.