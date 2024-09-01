Galway Bay FM

1 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway RNLI involved in rescue of teenager off Bearna Pier

Share story:
Galway RNLI involved in rescue of teenager off Bearna Pier

A member of the public rescued a teenager from the sea off Galway’s Barna Pier yesterday evening.

An alert was raised shortly after 6pm.

Galway RNLI and the Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter ‘Rescue 115’ responded to the scene.

Galway fire brigade and an ambulance also attended, but the 17 year old was brought safely to shore, and wasn’t seriously injured.

Rescue services have praised all involved for ‘doing the right things’ and remind the public they’re always available by dialing 999 or 112 and asking for the Coast Guard.

Share story:

Arthritis Ireland to host self-management programme in Gort next month

Arthritis Ireland is hosting a self management course in Gort next month. It aims to help people manage life with arthritis, and also offers participants ...

Controversy rises over environment scheme in Connemara.

The first reports on the environmental status of large areas of mountain in Connemara will be discussed at a series of meetings during the coming month. T...

Labour Councillor demands urgent action on housing crisis in Galway

A Galway City Councillor has slammed the government’s ongoing failure to tackle the homelessness crisis, following the publication of the latest hou...

Event to commemorate the women of Galway Magdalene Laundry to be held this Sunday

An event is being held in the city tomorrow – to commemorate the women who were incarcerated in the Galway Magdalene Laundry and died behind the con...