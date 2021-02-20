Galway RNLI involved in rescue of swimmer off Salthill this afternoon

print

The Galway RNLI Lifeboat has been involved in a rescue of a swimmer who got into difficulty off Blackrock beach in Salthill this afternoon.

The alarm was raised at 12.25 pm by a pedestrian who saw the woman struggling in the water between Blackrock and Ladies Beach.

The Irish Coast Guard sought the assistance of the RNLI Lifeboat who launched from Galway Docks a short time later.

Upon arrival the RNLI crew were directed to the woman who was a couple of hundred metres from the shore opposite the Galway Bay Hotel.

The woman was taken on board and brought to the Lifeboat Station where an ambulance was waiting.

Paramedics assessed the woman’s condition and she was allowed home a short time later.

Shane Folan, Deputy Launch Authority says “We would advise anyone thinking of going swimming to let someone else know. Today, for example, there were very challenging weather conditions with high winds and breaking surf.”

The lifeboat volunteer crew on the call-out were: David Badger (Helmsman), Martin Oliver, Ross Forde and James Rhattigan.