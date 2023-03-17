Galway RNLI called out to assist swimmer on St Patrick’s Day 

The Galway RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew was requested to launch by the Irish Coastguard at 9.35am this morning following a report of a swimmer in difficulty off Blackrock Diving Tower in Salthill. The lifeboat was quickly launched and proceeded immediately to the scene.

The Galway Fire Service was also tasked and they assisted the swimmer ashore.

Weather conditions were good with a force 3 southerly breeze.

The volunteer lifeboat crew on board the Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat were Brian Niland (Helm), Dave Oliver, James Rattigan and Ian Claxton supported by shore crew Shane Austin, Dave McGrath and Mike Cummins.

Paul Carey, RNLI Deputy Launching Authority who was on scene at Salthill said, “A great outcome in this case. Two people were swimming together and one of them appeared to get disorientated. Thankfully the alarm was raised quickly.

“Always remember if you see somebody in difficulty dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard. Always respect the water.”