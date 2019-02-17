Galway retailers to take part in youth access prevention campaign

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special campaign will be launched across the west tomorrow to prevent minors from accessing age restricted items such as alcohol and tobacco.

“Show me ID – Be Age OK” is the largest youth access prevention campaign in the country.

The ‘Show Me I.D – Be Age Ok’ youth access prevention programme has been developed by a range of national trade organisations.

It aims to provide Irish retailers with advice, support and leading practice on how to avoid the sale of age restricted products to minors – such as alcohol and tobacco.

The campaign, which will run for one week from tomorrow, will see retailers across Galway and the west offered free training and support.

This will include how to refuse a sale and defuse confrontational situations with underage youths – as well as the importance of documenting refusals.

It says the best efforts by any retailer to comply with regulation are only as good as its weakest link – and one mistake can lead to prosecution under the Public Health Acts.

Further information on the campaign can be found at showmeid.ie