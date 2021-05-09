Galway Retailers preparing to reopen for click and collect services tomorrow morning

print

Galway bay FM Newsroom – Retail Excellence, the largest representative body for the retail industry in Ireland, has welcomed the reopening of click and collect services and appointment-only shopping from tomorrow saying retailers were delighted to finally have this “light at the end of the tunnel” after experiencing the most challenging lockdown restrictions in Europe this year.

Retailers have been closed for the past four and a half months and will reopen for click and collect services with shops opening from Monday week, the 17th of May.

Galway Retailer Anthony Ryan said: “We have been closed for four and a half months. Most retailers never saw this coming so it was a bit of a shock when it happened. Now that we are at the point of reopening, it’s a wonderful feeling that we are going to get customers back to our shop.”

Duncan Graham, Managing Director of Retail Excellence, said: “Finally the retail industry has a day it can look forward to. After over four months of a hard lockdown, added to a dismal 2020, retailers deserve a bit of good news and light at the end of the tunnel.



He said that retailers could not afford another lockdown after the year they had gone through. “Now, it is critically important that once we reopen, we stay open. Retailers have lost too much business and many are already on the brink so they cannot afford to shut their doors again under any circumstances.”



He said shoppers could be confident that retailers were maintaining the strictest Covid-19 guidelines. “Retailers are continuing to uphold the highest standards of safety for staff and shoppers alike, and we would urge shoppers to be patient when booking appointments and ordering for click and collect.



“Retailers are well-stocked and eager to get going in anticipation of what will be a busy few weeks ahead. Reintroducing click and collect and appointment-only shopping gives businesses and consumers the opportunity to ease back in to trading prior to a full controlled reopening next Monday (May 17th).



“The retail industry will undoubtedly need major financial support from the Government in the months ahead, but for now businesses are happy to begin trading at this level again and will look forward to next Monday when they can reopen fully without restrictions.”