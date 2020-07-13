Galway restauranteur implements policy for future international bookings

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A well known Galway restauranteur has advised that his team will be asking all future international bookings for their entry date into the country until the government has issued advice on the list of countries where quarantine is not required.

JP McMahon, owner of Galway restaurants Cava, Aniar and Tartare recently issued the new company policy in a tweet.

It followed an incident at the weekend where a group of people from Texas dined at Cava.

However staff had no way of knowing if they had just arrived and if they should be self-quarantining.

It comes as an immunology expert has warned it’s ‘outrageous’ and ‘disgraceful’ that tourists from the likes of Texas and Arizona are allowed to fly into Ireland,

Speaking on Galway Talks, JP McMahon said a decision is urgently needed from government if the country is to avoid a second wave…