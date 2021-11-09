Galway restaurant owner says additional cost of checking Covid certs is a price he’s willing to pay to stay open

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: A Galway restaurateur says restrictions on his sector are a small price to pay to stay open.

New research by the ESRI shows a third of customers in restaurants and pubs aren’t having their Covid cert checked.

Government officials will meet with hospitality sector representatives this afternoon to reiterate that the rules must be complied with.

Paul Donellan, Owner and Head Chef of Gemelle’s Restaurant in Galway, says restrictions on his sector are a small price to pay to stay open.