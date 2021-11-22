Galway restaurant manager gives stark warning of consequences for the hospitality sector of any further restrictions before Christmas

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

The manager of a North Galway restaurant says another lockdown before Christmas or further restrictions for the hospitality sector would mean game over for many businesses.

The Cabinet sub-committee on Economic Recovery is meeting today to discuss specific supports for the hospitality sector.

It comes as some have reported cancelled bookings as the number of new Covid cases has increased.

Following the previous lockdowns and restrictions, Gather restaurant in Tuam has reopened but is now operating at reduced capacity & reduced opening hours.

Part of the restaurant has been turned into Abbert artisan shop in a bid to diversify and create a dependable income for management and staff.

Manager of Gather restaurant and Abbert artisan shop in Tuam Oisin Collins says they’ve had a number of customers pulling out of their bookings due to uncertainty.