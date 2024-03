Galway restaurant features in The Sunday Times Top 10 Best Restaurants

Galway restaurant, Daróg, features in The Sunday Times Top 10 Best Restaurants.

‘Daróg’ wine bar is based on Lower Dominick Street and is owned by husband and wife Zsolt Lukács & Edel McMahon-Lukács

It specialises in seasonal locally-sourced food.

The list was compiled by food critics, John and Sally McKenna.