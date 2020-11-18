Galway researchers working to alleviate respiratory failure in Covid-19 patients

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new partnership between NUI Galway researchers and city-based medical device firm Aerogen is working to combat acute respiratory failure in Covid-19 patients.

The project is focused on optimising the Aerogen Solo nebulizer for the efficient delivery of a liquid compound into the lung of Covid patients.

The compound, known as Heparin, occurs in the body and prevents blood clotting.

In nebuilized mist form, it can enable medication to get deep into the patients lung.

It’s hoped the project will determine the safey and efficiency of nebulized heparin in tackling Covid-19 induced acute respiratory failure.

The collaboration is between Aerogen and researchers at CÚRAM and the SFI Research Centre based at NUI Galway.