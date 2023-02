Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers at University of Galway have recorded the first case of a noble false widow spider feeding on a pygmy shrew.

The pygmy shrew is a species of tiny mammal protected in Ireland.

The new study, published in the international journal Ecosphere, shows the potential for the invasive false widow to negatively impact on native species.

Co-author of the report, Dr John Dunbar, explains the significance of their findings.