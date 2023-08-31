Galway researchers pioneer ‘breakthrough’ AI robotics device for personalised drug treatment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers at University of Galway have pioneered new AI robotics technology which could be a breakthrough in patient treatment.

The AI-enabled soft robotic implant monitors scar tissue to self-adapt for personalised drug treatment

The Galway team have collaborated with Massachusetts Institute of Technology on the medical device technology.

The device can administer a drug – while also sensing when the body is beginning to reject it – and use AI to change its shape to maintain dosage.

Co-lead author, Dr Rachel Beatty of University of Galway explains how this treatment will be the first of it’s kind