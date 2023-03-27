Galway researchers launch report on language and representation relating to institutions

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers in Galway have launched a report which recommends the end to the use of certain terms relating to institutions.

The University of Galway research wants to eradicate the use of certain phrases, including “illegitimate child” and “unmarried mother”.

It also recommends against referring to institutions as “homes”, with a common example being Mother and Baby Homes.

The research aims to offer teachings on how to avoid stigmatising and compounding hurt when referring to such institutions.

Dr Caroline McGregor explains why the word “home” can be problematic:

The report can be found here.