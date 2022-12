Galway Bay fm newsroom – A group of researchers in Galway have found that Ireland’s ocean economy is now emerging from a “very turbulent period”.

The Marine Institute teamed up with University of Galway’s Socio-Economic Marine Research Unit for the performance report.

It explores turnover, gross value added and employment, and provides an analysis of trends over the last five years.

Co-author, Professor Stephen Hynes, explains some of the challenges faced by the ocean economy since 2018.