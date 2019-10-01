Galway researchers develop unique shellfish traceability tool

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers from GMIT and NUI Galway have developed the world’s first science-based shellfish traceability tool.

The technology uses trace elemental fingerprinting of shellfish soft tissues and shells to identify the harvest location of blue mussels and scallops.

Using the tool at two study sites in Killary Harbour, researchers were able to tell which site the shellfish originated from with a 100 percent success rate.

The trace elemental fingerprinting approach is also capable of distinguishing between harvesting events up to six weeks apart.

The research was lead by Dr Conor Graham of the GMIT Marine and Freshwater Research Centre in collaboration with Dr Liam Morrison from the Earth and Ocean Science Ryan Institute in NUIG.