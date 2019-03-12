Galway researcher to lead expedition to explore Indian Ocean

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway researcher is leading a major expedition to explore the Indian Ocean.

Louise Allcock, head of zoology at NUI Galway is second in command of Nekton First Descent

This will involve the first deep-water investigation into what goes on under the waves of the Indian Ocean.

Professor Allcock is working with Lucy Woodall, Nekton’s principle scientist, along with 18 crew members and 33 scientists on the expedition.

The team will examine underwater life using two crewed submarines and a remotely operated submersible.

The aim of the mission is to learn more about the ocean in a bid to find the best ways to conserve it.

It launched last week and is expected to last six weeks.