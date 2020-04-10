Galway research team designs system to allow two patients be treated by single ventilator

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A system has been designed by a Galway research team to allow two patients be treated by a single ventilator.

There is a shortage of the equipment around the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the hopes that this project can help reduce some of the strains on intensive care units.

The design will be made available online, and uses parts that are already available in hospitals.

It was created by a team comprised of clinicians and members of the med-tech sector known as ‘The Inspire Team’, which is based at NUI Galway.

Photo credit – Wiki