Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers at the University of Galway have found that people with symptoms of depression are more likely to suffer an actute stroke.

The findings come from a new INTERSTROKE study of over 26,000 adults with an average age of 62, across 32 countries.

It found that people with depressive symptoms before a stroke had a 46% increased risk of stroke compared to those with no depressive symptoms.

Study author, Dr Robert Murphy, outlines the aim of the research: