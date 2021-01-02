Galway Reports highest ever number of Covid-19 Cases in 24 hour period

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway City and County has reported it’s highest number of positive Covid 19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

It was reported yesterday evening that 180 new positive cases were recorded, an increase of 91 on the previous 24 hours.

The 14-day incidence rate of the virus in Galway is now 281.3 per 100,000.

According to reports from the HSE, 26 Covid 19 Patients were in Galway University Hospital with 3 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours while 8 await results.

In Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe, there was 1 patient in the last 24 hours with 4 more awaiting results.

1,754 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed yesterday natioinally with 11 further deaths with 9,000 additional cases expected to be recorded nationally in the coming days due to reporting delays.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan is warning the health system won’t be able to cope with the increasing number of people being hospitalised with Covid-19.

There are 581 patients with the virus in hospital this morning – up 73 from yesterday afternoon and Dr Tony Holohan says 50 to 70 people are being admitted every day