Galway renters made 2nd highest number of calls to Threshold during Christmas week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Renters in Galway made the second highest number of calls to Threshold nationwide during Christmas week.

Figures from the housing charity show Dublin accounted for the majority of calls, at 50 percent, followed by Galway at 11 percent and Cork at 9 percent.

It says the volume of calls illustrates the crisis private tenants are facing in Galway and beyond, despite protections introduced last year.

Threshold is calling on the Government to extent the blanket moratorium on evictions until March at the earliest.

It follows a similar call from Galway Simon, which recently stated that the true extent of the economic impact of Covid-19 will not unfold until the moratorium is lifted.

Karina Timothy, Western Regional Services Manager at Threshold, says despite protections introduced last year, renters still face major problems…