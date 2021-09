From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: Renters in Galway face price hikes of up to 3 per cent as a plan to cap rent increases appears to have backfired.

Maximum rent increases in rent pressure zones such as Galway, Athenry- Oranmore and Gort- Kinvara were recently linked to inflation.

It was hoped this would keep price rises much lower than the 4 per cent allowed but inflation has shot up and is now at 3 per cent.

Sinn Fein Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin says the government must act.