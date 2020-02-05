Galway rent prices increase by 5.6% in last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Rents have risen by 5.6% in Galway city in the last year.

The latest report by property website Daft.ie shows the average city rent is now €1,309.

In the county, rents were on average 5.3% higher in the final quarter of 2019 than a year previously.

The average listed rent is now €934, up 83% from its lowest point.

The late-2019 trends differ across urban and rural parts of the market.

In Dublin, Cork and Galway cities, rents rose between September and December, while outside the major cities, rents fell on average.