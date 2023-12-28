Galway Bay FM

28 December 2023

~1 minutes read

Galway remains under a Status Yellow wind, rain and thunderstorm warning, along with a hail alert

Share story:
Galway remains under a Status Yellow wind, rain and thunderstorm warning, along with a hail alert

Galway remains under a Status Yellow wind, rain and thunderstorm warning this evening, along with a hail alert

The wind and rain alert remains in place for all of Galway until 6 tomorrow morning along with Clare, Kerry, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo

There’s also a Status Yellow Thunderstorm warning for Connacht, Donegal and Munster until 9 tonight while a hail alert has been added for Galway for the same period

Met Eireann is warning of occasional squally showers bringing some hail

The road from the roundabout at Seapoint as far as Galway Business School re-opened earlier today, but Toft car park and Silverstrand car park remain closed until further notice.

Power has been restored to the vast majority of the homes affected in Oughterard and Spiddal following Storm Gerrit.

Share story:

Deadline looms for submissions on City Council’s Climate Action Plan

The deadline is looming for submissions on Galway City Council’s Climate Action Plan The Plan commenced a period of public consultation on November 24th...

An Bord Pleanala refuses office and apartment block in Furbo

An Bord Pleanala has refused permission for a new office and apartment block in Furbo. The project led by Noel O’ Mainin sought to demolish an existing ...

New festival for Galway will boost city economy

Galway is to get another festival, which will be a boost to the local economy Tonnta – celebrating the Irish language and Galway as a bilingual city...

Thefts from shops in Galway up 50% since last year

New data from the CSO reveals that thefts from shops in Galway from July to September increased by over 50% compared to the same period last year It shows...