Galway Rehab People of the Year awards postponed due to Covid-19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Rehab People of the Year awards, due to be held next week, have been postponed due to the Covid 19 outbreak.

The nominees for the event, organised in partnership with Galway Credit Unions, were announced at a press reception in the Galway Bay Hotel recently.

The winners were to be honoured at a Gala Banquet and Presentation to be held in the Galway Bay Hotel on Saturday week March 21, and broadcast live on Galway Bay fm.

It now looks likely that the event will be moved to an Autumn date.