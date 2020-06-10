Galway registers two of country’s nine new cases of COVID-19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two of the nine new cases of COVID-19 around the country are in Galway.

Confirmation of the two new cases last night ended a six day run of no new cases in Galway.

The Department of Health announced nine more deaths from the virus nationally.

While the latest death toll is high, the small number of new cases is positive news.

However, there’s some concern at Galway showing such a high proportion of the new cases, at 22 per cent.

Despite this, Galway remains at the lower end of cases, at 483 to date.