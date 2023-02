Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 2,000 new .ie websites were registered by Galway organisations last year.

According to the .IE Domain Profile Report for 2022, Galway recorded the third highest level of such registrations.

Last year’s figures found there was an increase of almost 10 percent in .ie domain registered in Galway versus pre-pandemic.

Nationally, there were almost 50,000 new .ie domains registered, with around 10 percent of them in Connacht.