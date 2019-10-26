Galway Red Cross nurse honoured with international award for work in conflict zones

Pictured at the Irish Red Cross “Future of International Humanitarian Law” conference this afternoon were Sabina Higgins and Irish Red Cross nurse Vivien Lusted. At the conference, President Higgins presented Irish Red Cross nurse Vivien Lusted, from Galway, with the Florence Nightingale Medal. This is the highest international distinction a Red Cross Red Crescent nurse can achieve. Viven’s nomination centred around her work as a prison nurse in Iraq and she is just the fifth Irish nurse to have received this honour since the medal was first instituted in 1912. The presentation was made at the “Conflict in Ten Years’ Time - Future of International Humanitarian Law” conference in the Mansion House. ***NO FEE*** Photography: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway nurse has been given the highest distinction that can be awarded to a Red Cross Crescent nurse.

Vivien Lusted was presented with the Florence Nightingale medal this week, in recognition of her service in some of the world’s most deadly conflict zones.

Vivien’s nomination centred on the work she did over 18 months in Iraq – where it’s said she became “a voice of the detained who often could not speak for themselves.”

Vivien has worked with the Irish Red Cross for over 14 years in the conflicts in Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, Zimbabwe, Nigeria and Myanmar.

She was presented with her medal by President Michael D Higgins at a special ceremony this week, alongside representatives from Medicins San Frontier and the Irish Defence Forces.

