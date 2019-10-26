Galway Red Cross nurse honoured with international award for work in conflict zones

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway nurse has been given the highest distinction that can be awarded to a Red Cross Crescent nurse.

Vivien Lusted was presented with the Florence Nightingale medal this week, in recognition of her service in some of the world’s most deadly conflict zones.

Vivien’s nomination centred on the work she did over 18 months in Iraq – where it’s said she became “a voice of the detained who often could not speak for themselves.”

Vivien has worked with the Irish Red Cross for over 14 years in the conflicts in Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, Zimbabwe, Nigeria and Myanmar.

She was presented with her medal by President Michael D Higgins at a special ceremony this week, alongside representatives from Medicins San Frontier and the Irish Defence Forces.