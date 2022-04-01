Galway recycling enterprise plants 1000 trees

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Galway based recycling enterprise, Bounce Back Recycling, has planted 1,000 trees since January.

The firm works to recycle mattresses to reduce the amount of waste going to landfill.

In light of National Tree Week, BBR planted a tree for every booking they had this year to date.

Working with the tree planting initiative, Trees on the Land, BBR planted trees for 13 different projects.

These projects ranged from schools and colleges, to towns and community gardens.

Martin Ward from Bounce Back Recycling says they are keen to hear from other community groups who want to be part of the initiative.