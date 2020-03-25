Galway records two new cases of coronavirus

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has recorded two new cases of coronavirus bringing the total number of cases in the city and county to 35.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 204 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

There are now 1,329 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre was yesterday informed that a patient diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland has died – bringing the total number of deaths to seven.

The latest death concerns a male patient in the east of the country, with an underlying health condition.

To date, 17,992 tests have been carried out in laboratories across the country.

The median age of confirmed cases is 45 years.