Galway records third highest number of call-outs for silverfish infestations nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway has recorded the third highest number of call-outs for silverfish infestations nationwide.

The silvery-grey, teardrop shaped insects can lay up to 60 eggs every day and live in damp and humid areas.

The insects feed on starch and cellulose with infestations resulting in damage to books, photographs, paintings, plaster and other household items.

According to figures from pest control firm Rentokil, Galway accounts for 4 per cent of all call-outs nationwide concerning silverfish.

Tips for keeping silverfish at bay include keeping dust and debris to a minimum, dehumidifying homes and businesses and making sure walls and skirting boards are filled.