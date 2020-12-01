Galway records spike in cases as Level 5 lifts

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has recorded a spike in coronavirus cases as the country begins its exit from Level 5 today.

22 new cases were notified for Galway in last evening’s figures, the third highest nationwide with 108 in Dublin and 30 in Limerick.

If follows a period of relatively low case numbers in Galway with 128 confirmed over the last fortnight.

The city and county have recorded 2,642 cases of the virus to date.

Health experts have urged the public to stay within county and not to mix with other households.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says people should avoid busy areas where there’s a risk of COVID-19 spreading.