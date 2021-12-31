Galway records single workplace fatality in 2021

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway recorded a single workplace fatality in 2021.

Nationally, there’s been a drop of 30 per cent in work-related deaths.

The Health and Safety Authority reports 38 people have lost their lives in the workplace this year, down from 54 in 2020.

The farming sector has recorded a fall of over 50 per cent with nine deaths in 2021, while Cork, Dublin and Wexford have the highest level of deaths with five each.

The HSA’s Mark Cullen says despite a welcome drop in deaths, every accident is one too many.